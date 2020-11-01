e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Mouni Roy does pre-Diwali fashion right, looks refreshing in Rs 3.5k black cotton silk sharara set

Mouni Roy does pre-Diwali fashion right, looks refreshing in Rs 3.5k black cotton silk sharara set

Mouni Roy creates an absolutely refreshing look in a black-coloured cotton silk sharara set, gives a glimpse of her timeless beauty in these pictures and we can’t take our eyes off her

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:36 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mouni Roy does pre-Diwali fashion right in Rs 3.5k black cotton silk sharara set
Mouni Roy does pre-Diwali fashion right in Rs 3.5k black cotton silk sharara set(Instagram/imouniroy)
         

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy was seen slaying ethnic look pre-Diwali in a gorgeous cotton and silk sharara set. Creating an absolutely refreshing look in the traditional ensemble, Mouni gave a glimpse of her timeless beauty and we could not take our eyes off her sartorially elegant pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a slew of pictures which set the Internet on fire. The frames featured the diva in a straight cut black kurta with boat neck flair and full-sleeves.

Highlighted with gold gota trims, the kurta was made of cotton silk fabric. The sharara, on the other hand, was made of cotton and featured kalidar with gota lines while its waist came with an elasticated drawstring having gold gota tassels.

The highlight of the charming attire was the black and white bandhej dupatta made of crepe fabric and having Banarasi borders. Opting for a no-accessory look to let the sharara set do the maximum talking, Mouni wore a tiny bindi to amp up the ethnic feels.

Her makeup included a dab of matte pink lip tint, rosy blush on cheeks, a deep toned eye-shadow, kohl-lined eyes and on-fleek eyebrows. Leaving her mid-parted hair open, Mouni struck candids for the camera.

The pictures were captioned with a quote from Bhagavad Gita that read, ““Show good will to all Be fearless and pure; never waiver in your determination or your dedication to the spiritual life. Give freely. Be self-controlled, sincere, truthful, loving, and full of the desire to serve. Realize the truth of the scriptures; learn to be detached and to take joy in renunciation. Do not get angry or harm any living creature, but be compassionate and gentle; show good will to all. Cultivate vigor, patience, will purity; avoid malice and pride Then, Arjuna, you will achieve your divine destiny (sic)”.

 

The garment is credited to Indian fashion label, The Home Affair and originally costs Rs 3,500 on their website.

Hindustantimes

To complete the attire, Mouni wore a pair of dazzling white Kolhapuri footwear. The graceful pictures garnered over 3 lakh likes instantly while still going strong.

