Mouni Roy sets fans’ hearts aflutter as she has a fashion moment in her little white dress

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:06 IST

Getting ready for an evening at home but with a tinge of glam, Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy clearly raised the bar of fashion goals and her set of pictures from latest photoshoot are proof. Setting the mercury soaring, Mouni made quarantine look glamorous with her fashion leg forward.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a thigh-high white dress with sky blue shadings. The full-sleeves dress had pink and blue embroidery work on sheer net fabric at the wrists.

Highlighting the subtlety of the dress, Mouni wore a dab or red lipstick to amp up the hotness quotient for the weekend. Her perfectly kohled eyes, thick black eyeliner and rosy blush on cheeks added to the oomph factor.

The diva struck sensuous poses for the camera as she pulled back her luscious brown tresses from her face in apt lighting of the home setup. Mouni captioned the pictures, ““Discombobulated” /ˌdɪskəmˈbɒbjʊleɪtɪd/ adjective: humorous; Is one of my fav words these days, finding sentences to fit it in but alas! Hence here @lovefrom.kara Style my @anusoru (sic).”

The dress by Dubai-based brand Kara by KK looks like an amalgamation of the stunning ensemble of the modern Arabic women and West-inspired silhouettes and cuts. Flaunting the dress by the label, Kara by KK which is the hobbyhorse of Kanchan Kulkarni, Mouni set fans hearts aflutter and garnered over 385k likes on the viral pictures.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be next be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi triology, Brahmastra. The movie is bankrolled by by Karan Johar and stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter