Neena Gupta in a green tracksuit and sneakers at home is goals for comfort dressing

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:33 IST

The world battles a global pandemic and everyone is trapped in a lockdown, practising social distancing. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora among others have been sharing their day-to-day lives on Instagram, giving us glimpses of their daily routine and what they have been upto dealing with social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown. Some shared their work-out routines whereas some shared their cooking skills.

Neena Gupta in a recent post on Instagram is seen sporting a green and white tracksuit which she has paired with a set of really cool sneakers and the look is all things comfort. She also captioned her post saying, “Kahun ki munh band rakhun.” The actor is not only popular and loved for her extraordinary acting skills but also for her outstanding sartorial choices. From off-shoulder quirky blouses paired with sarees to cor-ords, short skirts to flowy dresses, pantsuits to boho separates, the brilliant actor and performer has proved that age is just a number and style is eternal. She recently chopped her hair too and her fans and followers were left in awe and inspired.

Neena Gupta’s recent top 5 best looks

We loved the actor in her most recent series, Panchayat and we would love to see more of her across platforms. We are also looking forward to seeing some more quirky looks on the evergreen diva. Which one is your most favourite look of hers?

