e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Neena Gupta in a green tracksuit and sneakers at home is goals for comfort dressing

Neena Gupta in a green tracksuit and sneakers at home is goals for comfort dressing

The actor is not only popular for her extraordinary acting skills but also for her outstanding sartorial choices. From off-shoulder quirky blouses paired with sarees to cor-ords, short skirts to flowy dresses, pantsuits to boho separates, there is nothing she can’t pull off.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Neena Gupta in a recent post on Instagram is seen sporting a green and white tracksuit which she has paired with a set of really cool sneakers and the look is all things comfort.
Neena Gupta in a recent post on Instagram is seen sporting a green and white tracksuit which she has paired with a set of really cool sneakers and the look is all things comfort. (Neena Gupta Instagram)
         

The world battles a global pandemic and everyone is trapped in a lockdown, practising social distancing. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora among others have been sharing their day-to-day lives on Instagram, giving us glimpses of their daily routine and what they have been upto dealing with social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown. Some shared their work-out routines whereas some shared their cooking skills.

 

View this post on Instagram

Kahun ki munh band rakhun

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena Gupta in a recent post on Instagram is seen sporting a green and white tracksuit which she has paired with a set of really cool sneakers and the look is all things comfort. She also captioned her post saying, “Kahun ki munh band rakhun.” The actor is not only popular and loved for her extraordinary acting skills but also for her outstanding sartorial choices. From off-shoulder quirky blouses paired with sarees to cor-ords, short skirts to flowy dresses, pantsuits to boho separates, the brilliant actor and performer has proved that age is just a number and style is eternal. She recently chopped her hair too and her fans and followers were left in awe and inspired.

Neena Gupta’s recent top 5 best looks

 

 

 

 

 

We loved the actor in her most recent series, Panchayat and we would love to see more of her across platforms. We are also looking forward to seeing some more quirky looks on the evergreen diva. Which one is your most favourite look of hers?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
Coronavirus LIVE: Rupee falls to near record low against US dollar at 76.34
Coronavirus LIVE: Rupee falls to near record low against US dollar at 76.34
Meet the only Indian billionaire to get richer under Covid-19 lockdown
Meet the only Indian billionaire to get richer under Covid-19 lockdown
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

fashion and trends