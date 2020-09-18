e-paper
New York Fashion Week: Designer Christian Siriano flaunts Spring 2021 collection from backyard, backstage moments in kitchen

New York Fashion Week: Designer Christian Siriano leaves fans gushing over his cosy fashion with picnic baskets, masks, beautiful ball gowns and Spring 2021 collection inspired from movies he loved as a child, marking the livestreaming from his Connecticut home’s backyard

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:39 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Christian Siriano flaunts Spring 2021 collection from backyard for New York Fashion Week
Christian Siriano flaunts Spring 2021 collection from backyard for New York Fashion Week(Instagram/csiriano)
         

A classic, charming and out-of-the-box fashion show was held by Designer Christian Siriano in his Connecticut home which not only livestreamed for the New York Fashion Week from his backyard but also featured backstage moments in his kitchen. Picnic baskets, masks, beautiful ball gowns and collection inspired from movies he loved as a child, left fans gushing over his unique presentation.

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, quarantine fashion has dominated the industry with no traditional runway shows. Figuring an innovative way out for his socially distanced runway show, the designer flaunted Christian Siriano Collection 37 on Thursday afternoon at his private outdoor location in Westport, Connecticut.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siriano treated fans to a sneak peek of his preparations where models and guests, including Emmy winner Billy Porter, wore maks and were seated at least six feet apart from each other. One of the models was Coco Rocha who pulled off stunning looks in her pregnant state and even took a dip in the pool while dressed in red. 

In a statement, Siriano had shared, “The collection feels romantic with touches of evening however some of our favorite pieces this season are made of a light heather gray knit for easy living – while remaining chic and elegant. Even at home, things can inspire us, and I hope this collection shows that fashion remains powerful despite the circumstances.”

On the runway, he even used footwear from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker line. “I can’t wait for the world to see them,” Siriano had written in as he shared pictures with his tapped friend and longtime muse.

Ahead of his spring-summer collection, Siriano had turned his atelier into a mask-making machine. Apart from featuring inspirations from the movies that he loved as a child, Siriano’s Spring 2021 collection also had touches of his favourite comic books, his paintings and sketches his mom sent him when he moved into the house in April.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

