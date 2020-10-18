Nora Fatehi looks drop dead gorgeous in a black leather jumpsuit on the new poster of Naach Meri Rani

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:51 IST

Setting all hearts aflutter as fans await her new music album, Moroccan stunner and Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi looked scintillating in the latest poster of Naach Meri Rani. Bringing back the classy faux leather jumpsuit that passioned her body grace, Nora looked drop dead gorgeous and out of this world with her latest fashion stint.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared a couple of pictures flaunting her new look on the poster and fans and fashion police’s jaws dropped collectively in awe. The pictures featured Nora in a straight red hair wig and donning a black leather jumpsuit that frenzied her body style and gave a stunning and sexy appeal by showing off her curves.

Accessorising her look with a pair of big beaded hoop earrings and chunky bracelets, Nora completed the glitz feels in a pair of strappy white stilettos. To add to the hotness quotient, Nora wore rosy makeup with a nude lip tint, blushed cheeks and kohl-lined eyes.

Earlier, Nora set the disco feels soaring higher as she shared a motion poster of Naach Meri Rani which has been crooned by singers Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi. Featuring Guru and Nora twinning in black, the motion poster was captioned, “#NaachMeriRani will be releasing on 20.10.20! @gururandhawa @tanishk_bagchi ....Till then have a look at this amazing motion poster. Watch this space for more updates (sic).”

The hook line and rehearsal videos of the song had leaked on social media platforms a few days back and had taken the Internet by storm. As fans wait on the edge, the song will be released on October 20, 2020.

