Oscars 2020 red carpet: Director Spike Lee honours Kobe Bryant with purple and gold suit at Oscars

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 08:12 IST

As stars from the Hollywood industry started to descend on the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards, American director Spike Lee paid tributes to late basketball player Kobe Bryant in a special way.

The BlacKkKlansman director is no stranger to making a statement with his sartorial choices as he arrived on the red carpet in a customised purple Gucci suit. The ensemble had gold trim and Bryant’s jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and the back of the suit.

A thick-framed glass, hat, and chains all in the shade of purple was added on by Lee to make the accessory game complete.

He finished off the look with orange, in what it seemed like basketball shoes.

The veteran director who won the best adapted screenplay Oscar last year for race drama BlacKkKlansman, rocked purple on the red carpet once again -- this time to honour late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

His jacket lapels bore the number 24, worn by the Lakers icon and Oscar winner, who was killed in a helicopter crash a short while ago.

Director Spike Lee, wearing a coat with the number 24 in memory of NBA player Kobe Bryant, poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake ( REUTERS )

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also chose a fashion route to pay a tribute to the former NBA star by styling her decorated nails with the number “24” written on her index finger. That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.

Lee had won the coveted Oscars award last year in the category of the best-adapted screenplay. This time, he will present an award at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The event is taking place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

-- with inputs from ANI

