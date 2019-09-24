Deepika Padukone stuns in grey jumpsuit as she heads for Paris Fashion Week 2020

fashion-and-trends

Deepika Padukone is a complete showstopper, and she doesn’t need a ramp to prove that, the world is her runway.

The actor’s style game has evolved tremendously over the past few years. She stuns in all her high-octane fashion looks, whether it was her looks at Cannes, the Met Gala, most recently her quirky look at IIFAs 2019 or her fashion choices at press meets and promotional events.

The actor has also been stunning us with her gorgeous looks during her usual outings too, be it to the temple for Ganpati darshan or to the airport.

And her airport look as she flitted off to Paris, France for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2020 has practically broken the Internet.

Early Monday, Deepika walked into Mumbai’s international airport for her flight to France in a metallic dove grey jumpsuit, with a matching belt. The stylish diva wore black micro sunnies and black boots, she wore layered, dainty gold chains around her neck, and her hair was done in her signature, neatly parted low bun. She carried a black backpack casually around her shoulder.

Deepika will be attending Paris Fashion Week 2020 for the luxury fashion brand, Dior. Paris Fashion Week is set to start on the September 24.

As for Deepika’s Bollywood duties, the actor is going to be seen in ’83, where she will play Kapil Dev’s wife (played by Ranveer Singh). And Deepika’s first venture as a producer, Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial is also in the pipeline. Chhapaak is the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Vikrant Massey will star opposite Deepika in the movie.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 11:31 IST