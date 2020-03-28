e-paper
Mar 28, 2020
Paris men’s fashion week and haute couture shows cancelled due to coronavirus

Two of the main events in the fashion calendar -- Paris men’s fashion week and the haute couture shows -- scheduled for June and July have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

Agence France-Presse
Two of the main events in the fashion calendar -- Paris men’s fashion week and the haute couture shows -- scheduled for June and July have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

“Strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of (fashio) houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,” the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) said in a statement.

“The board of directors... has come to the decision that, in the present conditions, the menswear Paris Fashion Week, scheduled from June 23rd to June 28th, 2020, and the Haute Couture Week scheduled from July 5 to July 9, 2020, cannot take place,” it said.

It added: “However, the Federation is actively working with its members on possible alternatives,” without giving further details.

The big French fashion houses are among the many businesses suffering due to the pandemic, with French design houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga of the luxury Kering group producing surgical face masks.

Their rival LVMH has for its part launched into the production of sanitising hand gel for hospitals at three perfume and cosmetics factories in France.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

