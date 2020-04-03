Piano, baking: Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Jaiveer Shergill beat the lockdown blue with new hobbies

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:08 IST

India is currently on day 10 of the 21-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian citizens all around are doing their best to stay busy during this period of social isolation and self-quarantine. Bollywood celebrities are uploading videos of themselves cooking, painting, baking, washing their dishes, doing their chores, working out, among other things have been doing the rounds of social media giving us major inspiration to not just sit on the couch and Netflix. Most recently actor Hrithik Roshan posted a video of himself taking up the 21-day learning challenge to learn how to play the piano. He posted the video on his Instagram captioned, “Inspired by the 21-day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I’m on mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Great initiative to spread the word on growth and learning. #21dayLearningchallenge.”

Pati, Patni aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan tried his hands at baking by making a cake for his sister Kritika Tiwari’s birthday. The siblings celebrated Kritika’s birthday together after seven years. On Thursday Kartik took to Instagram and posted the biscuit cake he had made for his sister amid the lockdown. Posting the picture of himself along with his sister and the cake Kartik captioned the post, “Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years.... Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya...(Went to make a small cake instead made a big biscuit cake) Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi ..Pride of the family.”

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor commented on the image, “Sonu ki kittu ka bday. Happy birthday.” While producer Ekta Kapoor shared some heart emojis.Kartik’s photo currently has 1.2 million likes.

However it wasn’t just Bollywood celebrities who have been trying their hands at new things, Supreme Court lawyer and the national spokesperson for the Indian National Congress, Jaiveer Shergill, also took to his Twitter to share his failed baking attempt.

21 Day Lockdown -Day 9 - Failed Attempt at baking a Chocolate Cake -Failed to the extent that I’m even pronouncing "cake batter" as "cake batten"😀😀 but I shall try again !! "21 Day -21 Dishes" Challenge #21daysLockdown pic.twitter.com/UpQmqhD6DL — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) April 2, 2020

Posting a video of himself, Jaiveer wrote, “21 Day Lockdown -Day 9 - Failed Attempt at baking a Chocolate Cake -Failed to the extent that I’m even pronouncing “cake batter” as “cake batten” but I shall try again !! “21 Day -21 Dishes” Challenge #21daysLockdown”.

How are you beating the boredom blue during the lockdown?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter