Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2020: Raising a toast to diversity

American fashion designer, Nanette Lepore, once said, ‘When it comes to fashion week, I think it’s time to hit refresh.’ That’s what runway shows are all about - we leave behind the old and create new ones.

So with autumn approaching, the much-awaited fashion week in Delhi goes a notch up with its 34th edition which is themed #MyFashionMyTribe. The fashion week will witness a unique showcase of diversity with participation from underrepresented states.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) brings Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2020 with associate sponsors EbixCash, the Indian subsidiary of Atlanta-based multinational. “It was but natural for EbixCash to team up with FDCI to promote our respective causes, in a symbiotic manner. We are excited to be using the FDCI platform to promote our various consumer services,” says Satish Sapru, Vice President, Marketing, EbixCash.

EbixCash being a specialist in the digital cash business amongst other deliverables, thus with FDCI, there are shared synergies; we both are helping businesses with an eye on the future,” says Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI

The week commences on October 9 and ends on October 13 - with four days of runway shows followed by the stockroom sale on 13 - at National Stadium, India Gate. This season, there will be more than 100 designers participating through putting up stalls and shows. The week-long event will witness the best of fashion from across the country.

The fashion event promotes inclusivity as models will break all stereotypes and industry’s restrictive rules to promote diversity in the fashion sector. To achieve a truly inclusive lineup, model auditions were held in three different cities — Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. Over 400 contenders participated from states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Manipur and Punjab.

