Samantha Akkineni wore six killer outfits in six days. Which one is your favourite?

In case you haven’t realised, Samantha Akkineni aka Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been winning everyone’s hearts for years. The Tamil and Telugu film actor is pretty much synonymous with glamour. The stylish lady has taken advantage of press tours and launch events to really show off her fashion chops, stretching her closet and squeezing in a wardrobe change at every venue she visits.

So it is no surprise that Samantha, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Rangasthalam, is also using it as an opportunity to serve some serious looks with grace and style.

Within a six-day period, the style-savvy star packed in six eye-catching high-fashion ensembles that will make you look twice. Across the board she stuck to romantic, feminine ensembles with alt-cool twists, an edgy pizzazz and striking accessories that made us want to raid her wardrobe ASAP. She wore everything from a sequined Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble to chic Payal Singhal separates.

Take a moment to appreciate Samantha’s sartorial commitment below.

1. On Sunday, Samatha attended a promotional event for Rangasthalam in Vizag wearing coffee brown-hued separates from Sabyasachi’s spring-summer 2018 collection. She wore polki earrings from PSatyanarayan & Sons.

2. On Saturday, for Rangasthalam promotions, Samantha chose a shimmer trench, a pretty floral bralette and striking geometric-print pants from Kanika Goyal Label’s spring-summer 2018 collection. In a word, her look was comfortable. Perfect for summer, no?

3. On Friday, Samantha wore another Dhruv Kapoor ensemble — fiery stripers paired with a flouncy sheer tulle skirt. She topped off her chic separates with a statement brown belt for an elegant and still on-trend effect. Yves Saint Laurent-inspired heart earring from Viange complete her look.

4. On Thursday, Samantha kicked off Rangasthalam promotions wearing an ensemble from Dhruv Kapoor’s spring-summer 2018 line. Her ensemble brought in a clever mix of African tribal patchwork and Japanese geisha-inspired femininity with smocked sleeves and a vintage floral print.

5. On Wednesday, at a launch event in Hyderabad, Samantha was in separates from Payal Singhal’s Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 collection, Saira. She’s wearing grey silk multi-colour embroidered yoke crop top with low crotch pants and attached georgette mukaish drape with organza embroidered tassels. Her silver jhumkas are from Curio Cottage.

6. On Tuesday, Samantha wore an ensemble from Shweta Kapur’s label 431-88. Her black, white and olive green look from the designer’s autumn-winter 2017 line dispalyed strong shoulders, asymmetrical hem and a nipped-in waist.

