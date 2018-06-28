Sania Mirza’s pregnancy look will make you want to buy a floral jacket

In April, tennis player Sania Mirza and husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, announced they’re expecting their first child. So of course, we’re keeping an eye on Sania’s pregnancy style and we have to say, the soon-to-be mother is maintaining her sartorial sensibilities, dressing her bump in the most chic and striking ways — and with heels to boot.

On Wednesday at a UN Women India event in Mumbai, Sania took full advantage of that pregnancy glow and paired it with a light, airy, flowy long jacket and we are all for this look. We’re loving the floral embroidery detail and the delicateness of her jacket. Quirky rose print + blue = The ultimate combo.

Sania perfectly combined the athletic and chic vibe like only she would, when she traded a typical kurta-churidar set for all-black separates for a refreshing Indo-western look. We can’t get enough of her sporty-meets-chic-meets-maternity style.

Being pregnant is an extremely exciting time in a woman’s life and while dressing for an ever-growing baby bump is a process all its own, it can be done. Case in point, Sania’s been absolutely slaying her pregnancy fashion game lately and has us all wanting to emulate her style, whether we’re pregnant or not.

Scroll through to see few of Sania’s best maternity looks, so far.

