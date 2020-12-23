Sara Ali Khan channels her inner princess in lace gown, tiara. Take cue for acing the beach bride look

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:29 IST

Sara Ali Khan is looking like the most ethereal white princess bride in her latest social media post and we simply can’t get enough. The 25-year-old actor took to her Instagram to drop a few shots from the wedding scene in her latest release, Coolie No 1, in which she is starring alongside Varun Dhawan. In the pictures Sara is seen wearing a white lace wedding gown with a simple net veil, diamante drop earrings, a tiara and sporting minimal make-up as she coyly poses by the beach. Sara always looks ravishing in white and aced her beachy bridal look alongside onscreen groom Varun. Varun also looked dapper in a white wedding tuxedo, his hair gelled back in the pictures where he is posing with Sara.

While 2020 is almost over, the wedding season is still going on in full swing and brides are always hoping to experiment. While there’s nothing spectacularly novel about Sara’s look given that she’s dressed for a Church wedding, one can still take inspiration from her look if you want to put a little spin on the usual red and pink hues of bridal wear.

Sara also shared another post with her Coolie No 1 costar where Sara is seen wearing white shorts with a fluorescent green top and Varun in orange shorts and fluorescent orange jacket as the duo sat by the pool. Sara captioned the post, “Cool like a cucumber Green like a parrot. 10/10 is your number. You clearly earn the carrot. My Shayari got dumber. Clearly you have the better merit.” On the professional front Sara is all set to appear in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya, she will be portraying a double role in the film.