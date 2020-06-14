Say hello to the chicest Vespa ever

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:25 IST

Fashion brands and automobiles have had a major history of creative collaborations - be it Maserati teaming up with Ermenegildo Zegna (2014) or Rover collaborating with Paul Smith (1998) to create the limited-edition Mini. Other key examples are Fiat 500 by Gucci (2011) and Hermes Citroen 2CV6 Special (2008).

Talking of automobiles, Vespas have always been the epitome of style and Italian sprezzatura. The very mention of the scooter brings to mind the soul-searing imagery of cult classics like Roman Holiday and The Talented Mr Ripley. The visuals of Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck riding on the hipster two-wheeler in Rome’s tony lane is hard to erase. Picture Matt Damon ferrying Gwyneth Paltrow on an olive-green Vespa through the cobbled stradine of Mongibello in The Talented Mr Ripley and it instantly puts you in a holiday mood.

So all the Vespa fans out there, here’s the luxe buzz you’ve been waiting for. The Italian brand ties up with Dior to create the Vespa 946 Christian Dior.

The iconic Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday

A partnership which reconciles French brand’s savoir-faire with Vespa’s rakish nonchalance. A visually sumptuous, exclusive scooter with matching accessories — which bring to mind the care-free and caviar-soaked holidays spent in the sun-kissed Amalfi and Côte d’Azur.

The Vespa 946 Christian Dior reimagines the iconic model in a graphically elegant version designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Its sleek and elegant design is accented with a top case and helmet kissed with the Dior Oblique motif, an echo of the seat’s design. These limited-edition creations will be revealed in spring 2021 in the brand’s boutiques worldwide, and subsequently in a selection of the Piaggio group’s Motoplex stores1.

Accessories such as the top case and helmet will be available exclusively in Dior boutiques.