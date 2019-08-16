Selena Gomez is launching her beauty line soon

fashion-and-trends

Start saving up! After scoring countless fashion deals, American singer Selena Gomez is ready to enter the beauty world.

The singer filed a trademark for Selena Gomez with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 11, a week and a half before her 27th birthday to launch her very own beauty line, reported E! News.

The trademark was filed under her production company July Moon Productions. While the Bad Liar singer has been tight-lipped about the beauty line, it looks like her brand will feature an array of products, including fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skincare preparations, body care preparations and so much more.

News of the 27-year-old singer’s own beauty line doesn’t come as a surprise, considering she has been sporting more bold makeup looks in recent months. Gomez stole all the limelight during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival thanks to her audacious makeup.

Attending the film festival for the first time ever, she donned dramatic looks that certainly made her stand out from the crowd. She played up her lips with bold colours, rocked mesmerizing shadows and wore exaggerated cat-eyes to name a few.

Her go-to makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, was to thank for her beauty looks.

Even when she’s not playing with colours, her makeup looks are flawless. While in New York for The Dead Don’t Die premiere, she wore a fresh-face of makeup look that gave her a lit-from-within glow. From her eye shadow to her contour, she rocked warm-neutrals like a pro. Since her dress was extremely stunning, it made sense that she left the focus on her ensemble.

It will be interesting to see what kind of products Gomez creates for her upcoming beauty line and if they will coincide with her recent bold and vibrant looks.

However, this isn’t her first time at launching a beauty product. Back in 2011, she released an eponymous fragrance. In fact, she asked her fans to help her create the scent by choosing from several ingredients. So her latest venture will mark her return to the beauty world.

This news comes around the same time that Ciara announced that she’s launching her own beauty line and that Kylie Jenner might soon be unveiling a range of nail products.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 15:27 IST