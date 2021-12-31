e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Shilpa Shetty Kundra beats ‘every age old cliche’ ahead of New Year 2021 with killer monokini pictures from Goa

Shilpa Shetty Kundra beats ‘every age old cliche’ ahead of New Year 2021 with killer monokini pictures from Goa

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gears up to ring in New Year 2021 with her family in Goa, leaves Raj Kundra-Jacqueline Fernandez and fans swooning over her steamy pictures in a monokini during the vacay

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:55 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares killer monokini pictures from Goa vacation
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares killer monokini pictures from Goa vacation(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
         

Teaching us the right way to brush aside mid-week blues, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was found “weekending” in Goa on a Wednesday while flaunting her enviable figure. Setting the Internet on fire as she gears up to ring in New Year 2021 with her family in Goa, Shilpa left Raj Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez and fans swooning over her killer pictures in a monokini during the vacay.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a slew of sunkissed pictures featuring her “good hair day” and “slay” vibe. Donning a black base swimwear with red and white floral prints, Shilpa accessorised her look with a gold chain pendant.

 

Leaving her luscious brown tresses open in side-parting hairstyle, Shilpa made jaws drop in awe as she faced the camera and struck sultry poses while wearing a dab of pink lipstick, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled in eyebrows. “In the mood to beat every age-old cliché... So, I’m weekending on a Wednesday.... #vacationtime #familytime #goadiaries #gratitude #blessed #vacay (sic).”

 

Quick to comment, Jacqueline gushed, “Oh my god!!! You are a goddess!!! (sic)” while Raj asserted, “Mine mine mine!! (sic)”

Jacqueline Fernandez and Raj Kundra’s comments on Shilpa’s picture
Jacqueline Fernandez and Raj Kundra’s comments on Shilpa’s picture ( Instagram/theshilpashetty )

Another caption stated, “Soaking in the sun Enjoying a cool breeze It’s moments like these, That I’d love to freeze (sic)” and in yet another, the diva shared, “Every day is good hair day Either that, or it’s time to slay (sic).”

 

All through 2020, Shilpa kept fans on their toes when it came to prioritizing health. If you thought that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had enough responsibilities from upcoming movie shoots to managing a Yoga app, recipe book, vegetable gardening or fitness DVDs, wait till you see her juggle more with uncanny ease as the multi-talented diva launched a brand new clothing line ‘DreamSS’ that promises “comfortable and fashionable” womenwear and even unveiled an all-new avatar of her famous restaurant chain, Bastian.

