Shilpa Shetty’s glamorous dress is perfect for a date. You can buy it for Rs 21,990

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fashion icon. Every time she steps in front of a camera, she looks absolutely stunning and we immediately begin researching how we can copy her look. If you have a romantic date planned with your significant other over the weekend, Shilpa’s yellow dress from fashion designer Anita Dongre’s handwoven Indian textiles-focussed label, Grassroot, offers a classic, comfy and confident look that’ll work for the occasion. It sells online for Rs 21,990.

Check out Shilpa’s rich and gorgeous outfit:

Shilpa’s dress is equal parts modest and flirty, sexy and classy, appropriate and romantic — so it strikes all the right notes for a first outing together, in our opinion. This dress has a flattering neckline and the subtle handwoven Banaras brocade fabric make it feel special. Its below-the-knee hemline balances out the halter neck and sleeveless cut. A matching belt makes the piece feel special and worthy of a dinner date somewhere fancy.

We think Shilpa’s pale yellow dress will be a date-night staple. It is a perfect first-date outfit is sure to lead to a second date (when you want one, of course). Whether you’re heading to lunch or a night out for drinks, Shilpa’s outfit will make you feel confident, look great, and impress your significant other.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 15:15 IST