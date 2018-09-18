Only Shilpa Shetty could pull off red pants in such a polished, refined way. Get her look

We all know and love Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s edgy sense of style. But even more than that we love that the actor slash reality TV judge slash author just stepped out in a pair of rich red pants and showed off a refreshing, ladylike way to rock them.

Shilpa stepped out for a shoot to promote her new dating reality show, Hear Me, Love Me, at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on Monday wearing a vibrant pair of Zara pants (Rs 2,790) so expertly accessorised that she actually managed to look incredibly put together.

Shilpa’s red hot look spoke volumes and said she felt confident and fashion forward. We admire Shilpa’s ability to take what tends to be an automatic sartorial no-no and turn it into a fashion statement that we’re definitely thinking about emulating.

Checkout Shilpa’s chic Shivan and Narresh crop top and belted pants outfit in full:

Only Shilpa Shetty could pull off crimson pants in such a polished, refined way. The combination of her bright pants and the contrasting, more dressy top revealing Shilpa’s killer abs, gave the look a beautifully feminine twist.

We also like the belted waist on the pants — not only does it look super cute, but the high-waisted style is on trend. While her embellished Christian Louboutin heels elongate her legs, the gold hoop earrings from Misho Designs served as subtle accessories and added a touch of luxe.

Red pants, like Shilpa’s, can make a statement in casual settings, and help convey an equally bold message at a fancier place. Like work or a luncheon. Topped with a neutral blazer, Shilpa’s chic ensemble can easily work at the office. Then after office, you could show off the ladylike blouse underneath for a sassier feel. In fact, you can pull off statement-hued bottoms at just about any other occasion, including running errands.



