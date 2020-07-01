Social media embraces Cottagecore chic 

fashion-and-trends

Cottagecore is a cinematic idea of living a quaint, quiet life in the countryside. It’s an aesthetic movement that celebrates the charm of pastoral life and has been popular on social media platforms like Tumblr since 2018, and more recently, on TikTok. Since the onset of the lockdown, some of Instagram’s most-followed handles have warmed up to its rustic allure. Picture a closet full of cosy jumpers, prairie dresses, floral accents in hair and baked goodies. Saif Ali Khan along with son Taimur has been gardening in their apartment’s terrace garden as mommy Kareena soaks in some sun in comfy kaftans. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted in a summery striped dress recently as she struck a pose against the green trailing creepers of her house in Delhi. The likes of Bella Hadid and Millie Bobby Brown have been posing with homegrown flowers too. Designer Nachiket Barve observes that home has become the new haven and this period of confinement resonates with the need to stay connected with nature. “Fashion till now has been about consumption and possession in social settings for example, acquiring a new handbag or a pair of shoes. One can’t wear a gown with a thigh-high slit at home and one craves a sense of adventure, outdoorsiness and a need to bond with nature. Everyone is itching for a quieter, simpler time. Right now, the country life has become the aspirational content on social media as there’s no red carpet.”

Designer Aarti Vijay Gupta, whose resort label has always promoted anti-fit style, plans to move to her Goa house soon. “I am glad people have slowed down. I have never been in favour of bodycon dressing anyway as I feel that if you’re uncomfortable, you’re not enjoying the moment. We’re currently experimenting with a sustainable fabric which gives you a happy feeling,” says she.

Millie Bobby Brown

Designer Rina Singh of label Eka says, “Lockdown has been about experiencing comfort with lived-in loungewear. It’s dressing to please yourself and not for anyone else to admire you in. Even after the lockdown, I see cottagecore flourishing with people investing in timeless pieces and comfortable clothing. There will be no need to present yourself with a bombshell bag.”