 Socks are cosy but can be sexy too. Here are 6 fresh ways to wear them now
  • Friday, Jul 06, 2018
Socks are cosy but can be sexy too. Here are 6 fresh ways to wear them now

Maxi dresses and socks, palazzo pants and socks, and even socks that are perfect for brides, you can do some much with a pair. Ahead, we’re counting down six ways to style socks that any fashion girl would love to use. Glitter socks, anyone?

fashion and trends Updated: Jul 06, 2018 15:32 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
New Delhi
Glitter socks are absolutely perfect for warm summer days, when you want to spice up your look. They are best worn with high heels. (Instagram)
Glitter socks are absolutely perfect for warm summer days, when you want to spice up your look. They are best worn with high heels. (Instagram)

We know you’re thinking, “Socks, really?” But yes, we’re completely serious. Many people don’t realise this but socks can jazz up any ensemble — all it takes is finding the right pair.

Socks can be matched with not just different kinds of footwear, but also with various outfits, and Lubeina Shahpurwala, co-founder, Mustang Socks and Accessories, and Cyrus Dastur, co-founder, Bombay Socks Co, tell you how:

Maxi dresses and socks: Maxi dresses exemplify comfort. A nice long sombre dress matched with a pair of nude shoes and bright socks can be your balancing feature for the day.

Socks and palazzo pants: Palazzos can be paired with anything and almost everything. Socks share similar feels. Coupling a dark coloured patterned palazzo with light pastel socks and shoes is a good idea.

Sock with semi-formals: Formals no longer mean a three-piece suit. It is important for the attire to give out a professional vibe, and allow you to be comfortable. Because at most places, monotones are still considered to be formal, add a quirky pair of socks to give it a tinge of vibrancy.

Socks and bridal wear: This combination of quirky customised socks with a wedding gown can actually break the monotone.

Socks that clash: It’s fun to take a sock that clashes slightly -- wearing pink socks with red shoes for instance, or the bright blues, which are sort of having a moment, are great matched with brown sandals.

Glitter socks for summer: Absolutely perfect for warm summer days when you want to spice up your look. They are best worn with high heels.

