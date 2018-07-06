Socks are cosy but can be sexy too. Here are 6 fresh ways to wear them now

We know you’re thinking, “Socks, really?” But yes, we’re completely serious. Many people don’t realise this but socks can jazz up any ensemble — all it takes is finding the right pair.

Socks can be matched with not just different kinds of footwear, but also with various outfits, and Lubeina Shahpurwala, co-founder, Mustang Socks and Accessories, and Cyrus Dastur, co-founder, Bombay Socks Co, tell you how:

Maxi dresses and socks: Maxi dresses exemplify comfort. A nice long sombre dress matched with a pair of nude shoes and bright socks can be your balancing feature for the day.

Socks and palazzo pants: Palazzos can be paired with anything and almost everything. Socks share similar feels. Coupling a dark coloured patterned palazzo with light pastel socks and shoes is a good idea.

Sock with semi-formals: Formals no longer mean a three-piece suit. It is important for the attire to give out a professional vibe, and allow you to be comfortable. Because at most places, monotones are still considered to be formal, add a quirky pair of socks to give it a tinge of vibrancy.

Socks and bridal wear: This combination of quirky customised socks with a wedding gown can actually break the monotone.

Socks that clash: It’s fun to take a sock that clashes slightly -- wearing pink socks with red shoes for instance, or the bright blues, which are sort of having a moment, are great matched with brown sandals.

Glitter socks for summer: Absolutely perfect for warm summer days when you want to spice up your look. They are best worn with high heels.

