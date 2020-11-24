Sonakshi Sinha soaks in the Maldives sun in a lacy swimsuit-lavender floppy hat

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 09:17 IST

Heading off for a pampering trip after unleashing her sartorial best at a friend’s wedding, Sonakshi Sinha was seen soaking in the Maldives sun at the onset of this week. As soon as she landed in the island country, the Dabangg star shared oh-so-stunning pictures from the Maldives beach in a sultry swimsuit and a personalized hat which instantly amped up our vacay goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi shared a glimpse of her beach look as she played in the water before a royal backdrop of the setting sun and fans could not keep calm. Donning a black and white lacy swimsuit teamed with a lavender floppy hat from Indian fashion label Myaraa by Namrata Lodha, Sonakshi posed for candids while playing in the sand outside Grand Park Kodhipparu resort which is merely 20 minutes away from Velana International Airport.

The pictures were captioned, “Happiest in the water! (sic)” and “Island girl (sic).” Before Sonakshi, other Bollywood celebrities who were seen hitting the Maldives beach included actors Kajal Aggarwal, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Recently, Sonakshi had stepped out for a friend’s wedding with her fashion foot forward and was seen giving a sartorial twist to traditional Indian wear which made the fashionistas take styling notes. The winter wedding season coupled with months of quarantine have inevitably brought out the creative side of fashionistas and Sonakshi is no different as she gave a glimpse of “shaadi vibes” in fusion wear.

On another note, Sonakshi recently brought interior designer and art director Rupin Suchak to redesign an entire floor of her family home, Ramayan. The makeover resonates well with her ‘minimalist’ vision for her personal space.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter