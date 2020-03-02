Sooryavanshi Trailer launch: Katrina Kaif stuns in an orange bodycon dress

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:44 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif was spotted today in a gorgeous tiger orange textured bodycon dress at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch where she was accompanied by her co-star Akshay Kumar along with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn,Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. The Bharat actor also launched her beauty line Kay by Katrina recently that is garnering a lot of interest among her followers. The bandage dress was a good call by Kaif as she looked refreshing in a bright hue.She completed the look with minimal hoops and nude stilettos. On the make-up front, she went with pastel tones, her signature neutral glossy lips, kohl-eyes and open tresses.





Team Sooryavanshi at the trailer launch in Mumbai today.

Katrina Kaif who has charmed us with her contemporary as well as traditional looks rarely fails to impress us with her fashion choices. Be it formal wear or street style, classic silhouettes or contemporary style, Kaif always gets it right. In the recent times, we saw lots of dresses with interesting cuts and drapes, skirts, jackets and tops on the starlet along with the nine yards. What really stands out as to how she completes the look and never goes over-the-top with garish accessories and loud make-up.







The choice of tones, textures and accessories are always on point which makes the Katrina on of the best dressed celebrities at present. The Bharat actor also never shies away from trying oversized silhouettes and we would love to more of such experiments on the style icon.





Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter