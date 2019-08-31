Style Alert: Fashionable and fabulous at every age

fashion-and-trends

Age has nothing to do with looking good and dressing up stylishly. The ‘dress your age’ concept is a thing of the past. We got four beautiful women, from different walks of life, to shatter the concept of age-appropriate dressing with loads of swag. They show the world that they can look gracious in whatever they choose to wear — be it elaborate outfits or bright colours that supposedly only women of a certain age can pull off.

Girls’ day out

On the day of the shoot, along with Bittan came her friends from Earth Saviours Foundation, Gurugram. Excited to see their friend dress up in wedding finery, they clapped and cheered as Bittan broke all clichés about aging, trying out different outfits till she settled for the pastel lehenga, getting her makeup done excitedly and emerging out of the boudoir like a princess. The ladies were treated to a sumptuous lunch prepared by chef Shivan Khanna of Taj Mahal Hotel while beautician Richa Agarwal ensured that Bittan looked her best with her silver locks framing her face. The day gave the ladies beautiful memories, something they said they will treasure forever.

Vesna Jacob, 41

She is popularly known as the queen of Pilates in India. The 41-year-old is fit as a fiddle and can effortlessly pull off everything from saris to crop tops teamed with a pair of tights. “I often get to hear that I should dress my age. And I tell them that I am doing just that. Age should never restrict a person from wearing what he or she likes. Just make sure that it looks great,” she says. Vesna rocks an orange ruffled sari by designer Arpita Mehta.

Anuradha Prasad Dhawan, 52

Designer Anuradha Prasad Dhawan takes inspiration from American businesswoman Iris Apfel, who is known for her unmatchable chic style at the age of 97. “I wear whatever I want while still keeping context in mind — a sort of weather and mood-appropriate! When I see older women dressed in a beautiful manner, it has a profound effect on me and my inner space,” she says. Here, she is wearing a heavily embellished lehenga from designer Varun Bahl, her salt-and-pepper hair styled in a messy updo, the look livened up with oxblood lips.

Sapna Datta, 62

When asked about her age, Sapna Datta proudly says “glorious 62”. The actor and model has embraced her grey mane. Many suggested that she dyes them black but she refused. “Every next stage of your life demands a different version of you. Let your choice of clothes not be dictated by your age. It is nothing more than a number,” says Sapna. Here, she is wearing a bright pink silk sari teamed with a bright red brocade blouse from Raw Mango. A kundan choker completes her look.

Bittan, 89

Abandoned by her family and forced to live in an old age home for the last four years, Bittan is a chirpy 89-year-young woman from Haryana. She always had this desire to dress up for a wedding, wearing a beautiful lehenga along with jewellery and her favourite perfume. We fulfilled her desire by dressing her up in a pastel lehenga, teamed with an elaborate neckpiece and oversized nath. As she soaked in her reflection in the mirror, she smiled and said, “Sajne sawarne ki koi umar thodi na hoti hai”. We couldn’t agree more!

Aug 31, 2019