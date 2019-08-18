Straight-cut kurtas are the new rage this season

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:17 IST

The likes of Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have put the spotlight on the straight-cut kurta, the longlength classic that combines comfort and style like a potent cocktail. It’s not hard to understand why actors prefer it for their airport outings. It can be easily teamed with an array of separates, be it a pair of denims, churidaar leggings, or palazzo pants. Either kissed with delicate Lucknowi embroidery or accented with intricate beadwork around the yoke — the classic essential has been making ripples on the style spectrum of late.

Sara Ali Khan in a yellow kurta. The coordinated bangles add fun to the look. ( yogen shah )

Designer Sabyasachi’s Winter ’19 campaign, too, sees a flurry of ornate midi-length kurtas making a splash.

“Internationally, labels like Etro have always celebrated Indian aesthetic, and now, it’s great to see Indian designers revisiting the classic and giving them an au courant twist. The kurta silhouette is flowy and could also radiate a kaftan-like vibe and offers ample scope for experimentation,” says stylist Akshay Tyagi.

A model in an ornate midi-length Sabyasachi kurta. Statement earrings and rings add to the stateliness of the look, as do the churidars

Actors value comfort for their flight time and have of late opted for more and more comfy kurtas. They often accessorise these with statement handbags and sunnies. Designer Monica Shah of the label Jade observes that now stylists are designers are recontextualising the straight-cut kurta by styling it differently — it could be with a pair of sneakers or a raffia bag. “A mull or a chikankari piece is always in fashion and looks great on most Indian body types,” says Shah.

Kalki Koechlin teams a collared linen straight-cut number with monochrome pants. Her moccasins complement the look well . ( Instagram/cottonworld )

Straight kurtas can be styled in multiple ways, but don’t lose the effortless vibe of the easy-breezy silhouette. “Add some boho oxidised silver jewellery to amp up the look. Layer with either a summer trench, a blazer or a cool pair of sneakers. But if you like to go over the top, then throw on a stacked necklace around your neck and pair your kurti with a lightweight leather jacket. For a night out, finish it off with a pair of ankle boots,” says stylist Eshaa Amiin.

Here’s how you can give your kurta a cool spin:

Tail-cut-kurta: These have an asymmetric hemline. Styling tip: Team it with a pair of churidar leggings and juttis and complete the look with a boho tasselled clutch.

Flared kurta: It’s voluminous and has a billowing silhouette.

Styling tip: Pair it with faux leather pants and statement sunnies.

Poncho or kaftan-style kurta: It has bigger armholes and may come with a tie-up belt detailing.

Styling tip: Accessorise with a statement choker or a diamond wrist watch.

Front slit kurta: It has a partition on the front.

Styling tip: A pair of tailored pants or leggings could balance the ensemble well

Straight-cut, pin-tucked kurta: The silhouette falls straight either till the knee or grazing the calves with minute folds on the yoke.

Styling tip: Team it with a pair of comfy palazzos and a pair of high heels.

Shirt-style kurta: It could come in two collared styles — Nehru and Chinese.

Styling tip: Layer it with a structured blazer or a long line waistcoat along with white sneakers.

Angrakha kurta: Overlaps and is tied to the left or right shoulder.

Styling tip: Team it with a pair of dhoti pants and booties.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 15:11 IST