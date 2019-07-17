Style Trends 2019: Nail couture beauty looks like a pro

Paris Couture Week Fall Winter 19 saw design houses reinterpreting strong femininity with powerful beauty looks. Pronounced cat eyes offset minimal dewy fresh-faced make-up on the runways of Chanel, Christian Dior, Stephane Rolland and Elie Saab. Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior sent out models in gothic eyes with veiled faces and Chanel’s chic librarian sported a pared-down version of the same.

Elie Saab’s Oriental nymph sported stretched out cat eyes and Stephane Rolland opted for full-on, blown-up smokiness. However, in terms of make-up, couturiers kept it natural and fresh-faced. We got leading make-up maven Kapil Bhalla and Vipul Bhagat to suggest ways to nail these fresh off the runway looks.

Chanel - Extended cat eyes with minimal make-up

by Kapil Bhalla

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris. ( REUTERS )

Your skin prep is important. Leave in moisturiser for some time.

Add a few drops of the foundation and blend it in.

Apply a minimal hint of the peach blusher.

The eyeliner application is important here. Start from the outer corners and go half way in with either a gel or a liquid eye liner.

Then apply the mascara.

Opt for either a lip balm or a nude lip.

Use a highlighter powder and if you are very fair, stick to the gold family of colours. For a darker skin tone, you could use a stronger hue of gold. Mix a bit of shine in your regular powder.

Stephane Rolland - Dramatic smokey eye

by Kapil Bhalla

A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show in Paris. ( REUTERS )

In terms of eye colours, pick from either cement, browns or earthy tones as these tones complement all the eye colours. For instance, blend soft grey in brown and black.

First do a regular black eyeliner and then make it intense. Use an off-white pencil inside to open the eye and smoke up the bottom.

The mascara application has to complement the eyes.

With darker eyes you need a foundation because otherwise, it doesn’t stand out.

Keep the lip colour nude or apply a lip balm for a chic finish.

Christian Dior - Gothic eyes

by Vipul Bhagat

A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris. ( REUTERS )

Start with a lot of kajal inside the eyes and then buff it up with an eye shadow.

Put loads of mascara to pull off the gothic vibe.

Emphasise your lashes a lot as they tend to get lost in the smokey eyes.

Pronounce the eye brows also.

Keep the make-up is natural and use a clear lipglass.

Elie Saab - Oriental bride eyes

by Vipul Bhagat

A model presents a creation by designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show in Paris. ( REUTERS )

Use a coral eye shadow and enhance it by shading and stretching it out.

There’s no mascara usage in this look and they have let the cat eyes do the talking.

Use a lip colour like sour hue which defines the lips.

In terms of the base, they have used a very little sheen on her nose.

