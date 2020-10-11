Taapsee Pannu looks ravishing as she beats the heat at Maldives in a green striped bralette and pants set

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 13:29 IST

Giving us major FOMO as she soaks in the exotic beach vibes of the Maldives, Rashmi Rocket actor Taapsee Pannu was seen making fashionistas going weak in the knees with her latest sultry picture. Adding a touch of glam as she makes the most out of her beach holiday with sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu, Taapsee was seen putting the fashion police on immediate alert with her sartorial elegance in beachwear.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a picture of soaking in the sunlight filtering through the densely growing trees as she lay on a low tree branch. Dressed in a cotton striped bralette and pants set, handmade by the designer label Mati, Taapsee accessorised her look with a hat and a pair of black footwear.

The sustainable and ethical clothing is perfect for a cruise or beach holiday and its minimalist designs and flattering cuts looked ravishing on Taapsee. The actor was also seen posing in the same by the shimmering water of the pool.

The ensemble belongs to the Lakeerein collection of Mati and is worth Rs 7,500 on their website. Despite being on a holiday, Taapsee’s nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal has been keeping an eye on her diet and making her eat high protein foods ahead of Rashmi Rocket shoot in November.

In an earlier post on Instagram, Taapsee had shared a pic of herself enjoying the floating breakfast. She revealed in the caption, “While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Taapsee’s stunning photoshoots in the Maldives have left fans craving for a similar exotic getaway and we don’t blame them.

