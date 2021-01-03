Taapsee Pannu’s steamy throwback in a sheer grey maxi leaves rumoured beau, Mathias Boe, gushing

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 03, 2021

Having grabbed all the headlines for her fitness enthusiasm and training for upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket in the past month, Taapsee Pannu decided to stun the Internet this Sunday with her sultry fashionable look from an October 2020 photoshoot. Sharing words of wisdom that are enough to take us through the rest of the week, Taapsee treated fans to a glimpse of her oh-so-sizzling throwback look in a sheer grey maxi dress and the fashion police could not help but drop their jaws in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared the picture featuring her outdoors and capturing a candid moment as she soaked in the sun. Donning a textured grey coloured ankle-length dress with a wide plunging neckline, Taapsee accessorised it with a pair of modish jet black sunglasses.

The full sleeves dress looked like a bomb and needless to say, the diva looked drop dead gorgeous in it. The actor completed her attire with a pair of pastel green heels as she posed in an exotic backdrop.

Leaving her curly hair open in wild manner, Taapsee wore a dab of luscious pink lipstick and highlighted cheeks to amp up the glam. Exuding confidence and glamour while raising the bar of hotness quotient, Taapsee shared some words of wisdom in the caption.

It read, “Confidence is not walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone else. It’s walking into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone else in the first place. #HappySunday (sic).”

While we can’t stop gushing over the steamy look, Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend, Mathias Boe, too could not stay behind. The handsome hunk dropped heart eyed emojis in the comments section as fans emptied their stash of love for the diva.

Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend, Mathias Boe’s comment on her picture ( Instagram/taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu was styled by Amandeep Kaur while cousin Evania Pannu did her makeup.

