Taapsee Pannu stuns on cover of a fashion magazine

Donning a shimmery crushed silk blouse and skirt by Michael Kors, the Manmarziyaan star is the cover girl of Grazia’s January edition.

fashion and trends Updated: Jan 03, 2019 14:43 IST
Taapsee,Taapsee Pannu,Taapsee Fashion
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu looks stunning as she features on the cover of a fashion magazine.(Grazia/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu looks stunning as she features on the cover of a fashion magazine.

Donning a shimmery crushed silk blouse and skirt by Michael Kors, the Manmarziyaan star is the cover girl of Grazia’s January edition. She’s paired her attire with stone earrings by Nitya Arora and metal bangles by Fendi. Her suede belt is by Zara and the trendy tie-up ﬂats is from Hermes.

She shared the image on her social media with the caption, ““There’s something about Taapsee” I am also trying to figure this THING out since years. Kickstarting 2019.”

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:42 IST

