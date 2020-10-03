e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / The Art of Layering

The Art of Layering

From denim jacket teamed with a neon strap dress to a monochrome look in pastel hues, here’s how to get an uber-chic look.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:00 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Wear a tube top or dress over a white shirt, like Alia Bhatt.
Wear a tube top or dress over a white shirt, like Alia Bhatt.
         

As the aftermath of the pandemic has seeped into every satirical nook, it’s important to reassess our wardrobe and re-wear, re-style outfits. So here’s how one can make the same dress look different — by layering it. This way, it can be a part of a multi-tasking routine, from gym to a brunch and more.

Go monochrome like Sonam K Ahuja
Go monochrome like Sonam K Ahuja

Layer it right: “Never add volume and bulk to your body especially on heavier areas, as it will make you look unflattering,” advises designer Masaba Gupta. Also make sure that you don’t go overboard. “Don’t add up too many layers. Make it cooler. If there’s a jacket on top then wear shorts,”suggests stylist Isha Bhansali.

Style it right: Play a lot with patterns. “Mix and match shades, colours and patterns in order to make your look well balanced. Monochrome layering is my way of doing it — not too much colour,” adds Gupta.

Colour-block your look like Kriti Sanon
Colour-block your look like Kriti Sanon

Keep it light: Make sure you opt for light fabrics such as cotton and linen. “Go for an unlined jacket. Usually all jackets have a lining to give that finished sturdy look. They’re light, airy and give a tailored look. Also, go for light colours as dark colours absorb heat. Now that you’re layering up, then do away with dark colours,” adds Bhansali. She recommends the most fun way to amp up your look is to choose bright happy scarves and don’t wrap up too much — let them flow.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

.

tags
top news
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family members
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family members
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
‘Politics, not for justice’: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Hathras
‘Politics, not for justice’: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Hathras
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In