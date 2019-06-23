The long line jacket: Bollywood’s ultimate travel essential

Chic, utilitarian and adaptable — the long line jacket has emerged to be Bollywood’s key travel essential seen on the likes of Deepika Padukone, Sonam K Ahuja and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Last week, Padukone was a vision in a sporty neon green version and PeeCee radiated an unmistakable power dressing vibe in a white ensemble. Sonam has owned the silhouette time and again for her airport outings by picking versions in denim, satin and patchworks.

The long line jacket or the knee-length waist coat could be hailed as a modern derivative of the classic trench or car coat. Stylist Aastha Sharma quips, “This layering essential always creates an element of drama without making the ensemble hectic. It’s powerful yet easy and comfort to pull off when one is travelling. Be it the classic Burberry trench or an oversized variation from Off-White- pick one depending on your personality. Team it with either boots or sneakers or platform heels.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes all white.

The long and lean silhouette creates an illusion of being dressy without compromising on comfort. Opt for it either in neon, with patchwork embroidery or a colour blocked variation - depending on your mood. Stylist Akshay Tyagi says, “The silhouette creates a great pap moment which is a far cry from an actor’s red carpet look. Today fashion boundaries have blurred and a trench could easily be worn with a pair of baggy jeans and a cropped T-shirt.”

The knee-length duster is suited for both men and women and also adds an illusion of height. Stylist Isha Bhansali attributes its popularity to films like American Psycho. “I think one needs to credit noir cinema, which has time and again depicted these jackets reflecting the authoritative side of the protagonist. There’s a sense of supremacy in it,” says Bhansali.

