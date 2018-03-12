The sexy and sophisticated looks Kareena and Karisma Kapoor wore to meet Hillary Clinton

Power dressing has never been so feminine. Actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s spin on the trend is all about about curve-hugging silhouettes, strategic placement of sheer fabrics, details that command attention, plunging necklines that scream girl power and above all embracing of the female body.

Kareena and Karisma looked like the kickass women they are when they met former first lady of the United States, Hillary Clinton, at the India Today Conclave 2018 on Saturday. Wearing two look-at-me ensembles — while Kareena chose a crisp all-white pant suit by Prabal Gurung, Karisma’s pick was an equally strong monochrome Sachin & Babi midi dress — the stylish sisters’ screamed fashion-forward but still office-appropriate.

Whether you work in a creative environment or in a corporate setting, a simple pantsuit combo is a no-brainer when dressing fancy to work. But there’s more than one way to wear a suit as Kareena proved: She wore the blazer, which featured ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline, without a top. Suffice to say, we’re a little obsessed with her flared sleeves.

Kareena chose to accessorise with black Sophia Webster heels and a diamond ring. Her simple beauty look — dewy make-up smoky eyes, nude lips and hair tiedin a ponytail — completed her look.

Proving a confident flash of skin is in, elder sister Karisma, wore a black and ivory midi dress featuring sheer sleeves (an easy and subtle way to rock the sheer trend without showing too much) and a plunging neckline (that offered just a glimpse). If you’re looking for easy ways to pull off the sheer look at work, Karisma’s different-yet-wearable outfit will give your 9-to-5 look a stylish upgrade.

If sexy cutouts and deep necks are too sexy for you, look for a piece with a little peek-a-boo detail instead that accentuates your frame. The effect is no less daring. Black heels by Paul Andrew and sleek diamond Jet Gems earrings finished off the look.

What are the lessons from Kapoor sisters?

Go bold in 2018 and invest in a pantsuit or a dress with an interesting detail or with unconventional silhouette to make power dressing a breeze. Winter or summer, stock your work wardrobe with standout white and black pieces. Think of them as fresher versions of your classic navy and grey favourites. And, most importantly, don’t be afraid to give the look a touch of personal style.

