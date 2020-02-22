These 5 Bollywood actresses rock chunky sneakers like a pro

fashion-and-trends

The ‘90s fashion trends have made a comeback and how. Let us tell you, the nostalgia is real. Chunky sneakers aka Ugly, Dad sneakers have claimed their spot back in 2019-20 and it’s a rage. Let’s take you down the fashion memory lane and look at some of B-town’s divas who have nailed their chunky looks and we are loving it.

Ananya Panday swapping stilettos with chunky sneakers

Are you also in love with your sexy sheaths but not in mood to wear it with extravagant stilettos? Ananya Panday fashionably swaps her usual high-heeled stilettos for sneakers making it look as classy as ever.

Rakulpreet’s street style fashion glimpse

From bustling the big screen down south and Bollywood, the actress has transformed herself and her fashion game along the way. Rakulpreet is always seen wearing uncomplicated and effortless outfits. This is definitely her out-of-the-box street style look, giving our black party dress a sporty twist. She definitely made a style statement for many of us with this sassy-sporty look.

Sonam Kapoor shining like sun in mustard yellow

Whenever in doubt, look up for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s closet and you will never go out of fashion ideas, she is not only the go-to actress but also an ultimate trendsetter. At an event last Summer, she shone brighter than the sun in a mustard yellow mid-length dress and the bow around her waist and sneakers to go with the look was a perfect fit.

Kiara Advani’s casual yet edgy look that anyone can rock

Kiara’s sartorial choices are as good as her acting skills, right from slaying some of the most risqué outfits to carrying a casual outfit. For a photoshoot, the actress chose to wear white short sleeves basic t-shirt with white distressed jeans adding black Skechers Premium Heritage Limited Edition, and this absolutely can be anyone’s day-to-day look.

Alia Bhatt looking serene in blue

Alia Bhatt has garnered the reputation of a fashion icon ever since her Bollywood debut, and she evidently loves to experiment with her style. Clearly, this was not her first time with chunky sneakers, and she looked absolutely calm and composed as sea in that blue mid length dress and white chunky sneakers paving the way of wearing mid-length dresses.

