This year’s Diwali look: Smoky but not sparkly

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:44 IST

First, the good news. This season’s make-up looks are easier to pull off than before. “We’re seeing less of the heavy contouring, gold eyes and glossy cheeks that we saw last year,” says Mehak Oberoi, Bobbi Brown’s artist in residence, who conducted a packed masterclass in Mumbai last week. “A party look doesn’t mean more make-up, it means you highlight your best feature and complement your outfit.”

And given that festive dressing is now more structured – fewer colours in a garment, open necklines, fitted shapes, embroidery that doesn’t run amok – make-up looks are following suit. Oberoi’s signature look for the season calls for no glitter, no shimmer. It’s the smoky eye Indians love, but rendered in deep jewel tones like amethyst and emerald or deep blues and browns. Here are her best tips and tricks.

Step 1

Go all out and moisturise, because your makeup will need something to hold on to,” Oberoi says. Also because most events are in the cooler, drier evenings.

Step 2



Apply eye cream under your eyes, but don’t start off with a foundation or concealer the way they do on YouTube. Oberoi suggests you do your eye make-up first, so the eye cream has time to sink in. Then, wipe off all the fallout with a Q-tip soaked in make-up remover, blot off any excess cream, and then apply your foundation or concealer.

Step 3

For a smoky eye, start with a dark base colour and blend outwards, so your shadow recedes gently into your eye-socket line or crease, and wings out slightly upward from the sides.

Step 4

“If you’re lining your eyes, blend your pencil work with eyeshadow so it looks smooth,” Oberoi says.

Step 5

Remember how big brows have been recently? They get a break with this look. Bold eyes don’t need bold brows. Fill them in if you need to, but don’t supersize them.

Step 6



If you’re using blush, consider a lighter hand than usual. “And with any look where the eye makeup is extended outward, sweep your cheek colour upwards until it blends lightly with the eye colour,” says Oberoi. “It makes the look seem continuous.”

Step 7



Lips, thankfully are neutral, so as to not draw attention from the eyes. “Before you put on lipstick, brush on powder around your eye and lip. It will set everything, before the lip colour is added to the face,” she says.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 18:44 IST