New York Fashion Week 2020: Tom Ford entices fashion crowd into an old subway station

NYFW 2020: Tom Ford enticed the fashion crowd into an abandoned subway station downtown by serving up dumplings before a precarious three-story walk to the rails, and, yes, heels were involved.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:23 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
New York
Kaia Gerber models fashion from the Tom Ford collection on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Tom Ford enticed the fashion crowd into an abandoned subway station downtown by serving up dumplings before a precarious three-storey walk to the rails, and, yes, heels were involved.

Miley Cyrus, sitting front row Monday in a floppy black hat, could easily pull off any of his bra tops in metallic green and purple. A tiny black strappy onesie with revealing cutouts had her name all over it as New York Fashion Week reached its midway point on a shortened, six-day schedule.

 

Sporty was the name of Ford’s game for spring 2020, in elevated ball caps and leather biker jackets of black and cream. Wide elastic-waist trousers came in several colours, including neon orange, lime and red. The latter paired with a sculpted breastplate that defined his model’s chest in the same hue.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 14:19 IST

