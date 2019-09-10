New York Fashion Week 2020: Tom Ford entices fashion crowd into an old subway station

fashion-and-trends

Tom Ford enticed the fashion crowd into an abandoned subway station downtown by serving up dumplings before a precarious three-storey walk to the rails, and, yes, heels were involved.

Miley Cyrus, sitting front row Monday in a floppy black hat, could easily pull off any of his bra tops in metallic green and purple. A tiny black strappy onesie with revealing cutouts had her name all over it as New York Fashion Week reached its midway point on a shortened, six-day schedule.

Sporty was the name of Ford’s game for spring 2020, in elevated ball caps and leather biker jackets of black and cream. Wide elastic-waist trousers came in several colours, including neon orange, lime and red. The latter paired with a sculpted breastplate that defined his model’s chest in the same hue.

