Top to toe: Here’s how you can master the art of matching your outfits with the right shoes

Matching your shoes to your outfit can be a tricky business. Just one wrong choice and it’s all over for your look. The idea is to have a coordinated look, expertly accessorised with right jewellery of complementing colour.

Chunky turtlenecks over embellished light-wash boyfriend jeans go well with glitter mules. A funky outfit can look sassier with hot coloured-trims slip-ons or oxfords.

Colour-coordination never goes wrong, as well. Different shades of the same colour along with a simple denim or a pastel pant can work wonders for the look. Colour-blocking is another mantra. Styling your outfit in bold tones and then complementing it with a pair of quirky toned shoes is the new ‘IT’ look.

Over the years, many celebrities have mastered the art of right pairing, albeit with the help of stylists. Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone are some such names. (