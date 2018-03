Top to toe: Here’s how you can master the art of matching your outfits with the right shoes

Matching your shoes to your outfit can be a tricky business. Just one wrong choice and it’s all over for your look. The idea is to have a coordinated look, expertly accessorised with right jewellery of complementing colour.

Chunky turtlenecks over embellished light-wash boyfriend jeans go well with glitter mules. A funky outfit can look sassier with hot coloured-trims slip-ons or oxfords.

Colour-coordination never goes wrong, as well. Different shades of the same colour along with a simple denim or a pastel pant can work wonders for the look. Colour-blocking is another mantra. Styling your outfit in bold tones and then complementing it with a pair of quirky toned shoes is the new ‘IT’ look.