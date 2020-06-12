Unlock 1.0: Designer stores see a spurt in bridal inquiries  

fashion-and-trends

The Post-Covid bride seems to be hitting the panic button with wedding functions slated to happen in July and September. However, designer stores both in Delhi and Mumbai are approaching customers with caution. Designer Falguni Shane Peacock whose stores opened in both cities observe that their staff has been seeing clients mostly on an appointment basis. “We are not allowing trials at the store. We see two walk-ins each day into our stores. Brides along with their family have been coming in, but major buying isn’t happening,” says Falguni, who’s offering 10 to 15 per cent discount on ready-to-wear pieces like the anarkalis.

Designer Rahul Mishra has been able to offer some discount on the pieces. “Currently, only our New Delhi flagship store is open, in a partial capacity where our retail team is available for virtual and personal appointments. We’ve been observing a large influx of queries from different parts of the world,” says Rahul who observes that after the lockdown has been eased up, the sales have begun to pick up.

Designer Rimple Narula whose store in Defence Colony opened a week ago has been addressing bridal queries through virtual appointments of her local and NRI clients. “Brides are worried about their weddings in the coming months. They have become bridezillas. Wedding function has been edited to a group of 40 and people are likely to do big functions once the vaccination is out. I allow two clients at a time in different areas of the store,” shares Rimple.

Designer Payal Singhal is offering 30% discount at her store in Mumbai

In Mumbai, designer Payal Singhal’s Altamount Road and Khar stores opened on Friday last week. “I’m offering a discount of 30% and a free washable reversible mask and matching pouch free with any garment purchase,” says she.

Designer Namrata Joshipura is currently focusing on e-commerce as well as offering discounts ( Photo: Raajessh Kashayap/HT )

Designer Namrata Joshipura who’s currently focusing on e-commerce is also offering discounts. “In any case brands go on sale in June but since stores were closed, there’s a discount on fresh stock too as opposed to End of Season Sale (EOSS),” says Namrata, who’s been shipping merchandise to customers in Pune and Gurgaon as borders are now opened.

Designer Amit Aggarwal too is currently welcoming clients only by appointments.”Brides are enquiring for lightweight but still grand-looking skirt-lehengas and saris for more intimate weddings,” says he.

Designer Priyanka Modi of AMPM observes that post lockdown there has been a staggering 90% drop in walk-ins. “In our conventionally busiest store at Khan Market, we’re seeing a couple of customers come in everyday. In the upcoming weeks, we are going to be selling select pieces from our previous collections at special prices,” shares Priyanka.

Palak Shah, CEO and Founder, Ekaya Banaras shares that they have been receiving many queries, mostly for saris, and there have been store walk-ins, two to three per day. “At the moment Delhi is seeing more walk-ins, but of course we receive daily updates from all stores,” says Shah.

Good Earth is currently offering free shipping on all domestic orders on their web boutique as well as in stores. “Customers are walking in and we are taking all the necessary precautions for their safety as well as of our teams,” shares a brand spokesperson.

