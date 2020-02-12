Valentine’s Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif show how to sizzle in red this V-Day

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:01 IST

Valentine’s Day, easily the most romanticised and hyped-up celebration around the globe, is just around the corner. The day is celebrated on February 14, and single units of couples are scrambling to find the perfect presents, set up the perfect date night and also the perfect ensemble and look. Think Valentine’s Day, and your mind is filled with images of bright red roses, balloons, decorations and most definitely couples, who generally sport the colour on this day. And it’s only fair, red is a colour which is associated with intimacy, passion, love, on the positive side that is. Interestingly, according to some reports, in Indian culture red symbolises prosperity and purity, which is why brides wear the colour on their wedding day. In the negative capacity, the colour represents anger (like seeing red) and aggression. But, context is king, which is why red is all about love on Valentine’s Day.

And if you’re curious as to what to wear this Valentine’s Day, whether for a hot date or for a girl’s night out, or in, don’t give this fiery colour a miss.

Think Kareena Kapoor’s one-shouldered red dress with an asymmetrical hem by Georgia-based designer label Materiel. And the actor’s matching red and beige strappy heels, rings by Misho Designs and natural makeup look, with beachy waves completed the look. This is perfect for a fun date at a nice restaurant, possibly followed by a night of dancing!

If you want to take the sizzle up a notch, how about Katrina Kaif’s look in this sexy, slinky, bordeaux red, sequinned gown with a plunging neckline by Julien Macdonald. The backless gown had sheer panels and a thigh high slit and the unique pointy, highly structured shoulder pads. Outfits like these work better for a high-end affair.

Think all red is overkill? Go the Sara Ali Khan way and opt for a cute candy-cane style white and red outfit like Sara’s off-shouldered number with detailing around the route. Thinking day date? This is perfect!

And if you want to go the traditional route, how amazing does Janhvi Kapoor’s sizzling red Manish Malhotra saree look?

Which style do you like best for this Valentine’s Day?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter