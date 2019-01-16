Victoria Beckham uses moisturiser made from her blood

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has spent 1,200 pounds on a new moisturiser made from her own blood.

The fashion designer, 44, took to her Instagram stories to share that she is now using the anti-ageing property by Barbara Sturm, a doctor loved by celebrities for her ‘vampire facials’, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Deciding to try out the range while her daughter Harper, 7, got a facial at Barbara’s clinic in Germany last week, the former Spice Girls singer said that her blood had been used to “create healing factors made by her own cells”.

Victoria first uploaded an image of a slew of bottles from the range and posted: “This week I’ll be using these products.”

She then offered a closer look to a tub of moisturiser and informed her followers of the process: “Dr Barbara Sturm took my blood and created healing factors made by my own cells which is highly anti inflammatory and regenerative.”

Victoria, who already has glowing skin, said: “After sleeping in the mask, (which soaks in so doesn’t look funny or feel sticky) my skin feels amazing! Super hydrated and clear! And very soft!”.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 19:11 IST