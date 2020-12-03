e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Vidya Balan in Rs 6.5k black saree is elegance personified

Vidya Balan in Rs 6.5k black saree is elegance personified

Vidya Balan is a true saree connoisseur. The Kahaani actor can slay the six-yards like no one else and her recent pictures are a testimony to that.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 20:53 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times Delhi
Vidya Balan in Rs 6.5k black saree is elegance personified
Vidya Balan in Rs 6.5k black saree is elegance personified(Instagram/balanvidya)
         

When it comes to rocking a saree, no one does it like Vidya Balan. The Kahaani actor is a true saree connoisseur. Be it an awards night or a casual party, the Bollywood star always looks classy in the traditional six yards and gives it her own elegant twist. Her latest ethnic look, which she donned for a webinar, is a testimony to our claim.

Recently, Vidya shared pictures of herself draped in a beautiful black saree that had floral print all over. The flowers were hand-painted on it and the contrast of bright pink with black looked mesmerising. For a quirky touch to the elegant saree, Vidya teamed it with a black shirt blouse.

The actor looked fierce in the classic Indian wear. To add a little boho vibe to the ensemble, the 41-year-old opted for statement-silver jewellery. She was seen wearing a large silver bracelet along with a silver chunky neckpiece. She avoided any other jewellery, letting the saree be the highlight of the show and we love it.

 

For her glam, Vidya focussed on her eyes and opted for a bold streak of kajal teamed with on-point eyeliner and mascara-clad eyelashes. Her matte makeup look was completed with a little dab of blush and a nude lip shade. The Shakuntala Devi actor tied her hair in a slick side-parted ponytail.

If you are also in awe of this look and would like to flaunt it, we have some news for you. The stunning saree is by the brand The Haelli and it will not burn a hole in your pocket. The hand-painted saree is worth Rs 6,500.

Hindustantimes

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the Amazon Prime release Shakuntala Devi. The 2020 release also starred Sanya Malhotra who essayed the role of Shakuntala Devi’s on-screen daughter. Shakuntala Devi was known as the “human-computer” who could do extremely difficult calculations in no time.

