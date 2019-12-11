e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Fashion and Trends

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary: 5 times the couple gave us style goals

Whether at a black-tie function or jetting off from the airport, Virat and Anushka’s couple style is in sync

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:19 IST
Neharika Prakash
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times, Delhi
It has been two years since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in picturesque Italy.
It has been two years since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in picturesque Italy.(Instagram/AnushkaSharma)
         

If there’s any couple that makes us green with envy, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two are deeply in love, openly express their love for each other on social media, go for exotic vacations and match outfits. They’re no less than any royal couple.Whether at a black-tie function or jetting off from the airport, Virat and Anushka’s couple style is in sync and always fantastic.

It has been two years since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in picturesque Italy. The marriage, which also brought together the world of Indian cinema and sports, made headlines and found a permanent fixture in bridal trends.

Here are the top five looks of the couple:

For Karwachauth this year, Anushka wore a red printed saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She accessorised her look with chandbali earrings and a mangalsutra while Virat wore a traditional black kurta, complementing the look.

Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Instagram/AnushkaSharma

At a sports event, the couple turned heads while walking the red carpet. Anushka wore a feathered ensemble with a trail and trousers, and Virat in a burgundy black suit. The couple looked stylish as ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

💞

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka looked fresh as a daisy in a textured pink maxi dress while Virat wore a blue Nehru jacket with a white shirt.

Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Instagram/AnushkaSharma

For Diwali this year, Anushka wore a multi-coloured lehenga with heritage jewellery from Sabyasachi while Virat wore white.

Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Instagram/AnushkaSharma

Even in the simplest attires, the couple oozes style and elegance. Here, Virat in a simple white t-shirt with Anushka in a full sleeve light grey one look beyond cute together.

 

View this post on Instagram

Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends