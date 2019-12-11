Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary: 5 times the couple gave us style goals
Whether at a black-tie function or jetting off from the airport, Virat and Anushka’s couple style is in syncfashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:19 IST
If there’s any couple that makes us green with envy, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two are deeply in love, openly express their love for each other on social media, go for exotic vacations and match outfits. They’re no less than any royal couple.Whether at a black-tie function or jetting off from the airport, Virat and Anushka’s couple style is in sync and always fantastic.
It has been two years since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in picturesque Italy. The marriage, which also brought together the world of Indian cinema and sports, made headlines and found a permanent fixture in bridal trends.
Here are the top five looks of the couple:
For Karwachauth this year, Anushka wore a red printed saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She accessorised her look with chandbali earrings and a mangalsutra while Virat wore a traditional black kurta, complementing the look.
At a sports event, the couple turned heads while walking the red carpet. Anushka wore a feathered ensemble with a trail and trousers, and Virat in a burgundy black suit. The couple looked stylish as ever.
Anushka looked fresh as a daisy in a textured pink maxi dress while Virat wore a blue Nehru jacket with a white shirt.
For Diwali this year, Anushka wore a multi-coloured lehenga with heritage jewellery from Sabyasachi while Virat wore white.
Even in the simplest attires, the couple oozes style and elegance. Here, Virat in a simple white t-shirt with Anushka in a full sleeve light grey one look beyond cute together.
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨