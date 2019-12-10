Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan stun on The Power List 2019 red carpet: Here are all the looks

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 15:10 IST

From hosting Bollywood A-listers to style icons, to some of the most popular names in fashion, Vogue India and Nykaa Fashion’s first-ever collaboration, The Power List 2019 was held in Mumbai last night and was a completely star-studded evening. The theme was India Modern.

The glamorous award show in Mumbai’s St Regis, saw everyone from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and several other names, along with fashion designers namely Mary Katrantzou, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Anaita Shroff Adajania and more.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee wore his signature white kurta set with a black jacket, while Manish Malhotra opted for a monochrome kurta set. Mary Katrantzou, awarded the International Designer Of The Decade at the awards, stunned in a black dress.

The Indian Modern

Anushka Sharma chose a modern ethnic look for her red carpet appearance at The Power List 2019 awards. After setting serious goals in her risque AADNEVIK gown at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, followed by her menswear-inspired tailored jumpsuit at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards earlier this year, Anushka Sharma wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble for the event last night. Her outfit featured a printed asymmetric tunic and trousers, with a mirror work ethnic jacket adding glam to the look. The designer introduced this gorgeous jacket in her latest collection, showcased at the recently-concluded fashion week season.

To accessorise, Anushka added a crossbody bag with the same traditional embroidery as her outfit, traditional silver shoulder-duster earrings and oversized oxidised rings.

The ruffle effect

Gauri Khan chose a midnight blue velvet gown for the do which had bottle green trimmings on the collar and her sea-green eye shadow serving as a contrast.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dainty white swan on the red carpet dressed in an off-shoulder feather dress with an embellished golden belt, droplet earrings and diamond rings. Her shoes seemed similar to Cinderella’s glass slippers with a mild difference in terms of the embellishments.

Aditi Rao Hydari chose a lilac metallic off-shoulder dress with a tulle trail. With dewy make-up and minimal jewellery, this is a good pick for a classy evening wear for those who like tulle and ruffles. One might remember Italian couturier Giambattista Valli’s tulle dresses that he introduced to his fashion line and the red carpets this year. From Kendall Jenner, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Khan to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, tulles are a popular trend in the global fashion scene this year.

Metallics

Katrina Kaif was a vision to behold in her metallic mini dress and stilettos last night. Sporting a wet look and minimalist earrings, the look was 101% on the stun metre.

Remember the viral Twitter debate on The Dress back in 2015? Users were confused whether the combination was royal blue and black or white and gold which sparked a hilarious debate on social media. Yami Gautam’s dress with a thigh-high slit was a reminder of this debate and that’s not all, it contained hints of all four colours in metallics. Yami’s combed back wet look could easily give her the sexy tag for adding character to the attire.

Huma Qureshi chose a simplistic black and gold baby doll dress which she wore with small gold hoops at the do.

Diana Penty’s black sequinned pants with a Victorian-style voluminous sleeve top is one of the chicest from the red carpet last night. While the coral lipstick complemented her tonal attire, the winged eyeliner was a dramatic add-on.

Meera Rajput in the grey shimmer gown was another noteworthy red carpet look. She paired her grey gown with a baguette and a few colourful bracelets in shades of green.

Shilpa Shetty wore a fuschia mid-length gown with a slit which she paired with silver shoes.

Metropolitan Men

Akshay Kumar went for a casual look in all-white with sports shoes and managed to impress us nonetheless.

Greek God-esque Hrithik Roshan went for a pink tuxedo and lent a dapper vibe to the air at the Power List 2019 red carpet.

Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan was his usual charming self in an all-black tuxedo which he wore with a sports watch with a neon orange strap.

Surveen Chawla in her lemon yellow jumpsuit and Kubbra Sait’s carrot-shade gown were suitable fashion entries too at last night’s star-studded affair. We particularly loved how different these choices were, making them stand out amidst the metallics, tulles and the classic shades.

Which look from last night’s awards was your favourite?

