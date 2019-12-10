How to deal with pushy in-laws

sex-and-relationships

Newlyweds usually find it hard to deal with excessively self-assertive in-laws. Also, it could be attributed to the fact that a lot of time one ends up meeting with one’s in-laws in the company of one’s spouse. So one’s mind is often clouded by the understanding and perception created by one’s spouse. Hence it’s crucial to spend time with your in-laws and have an open communication. Post-wedding phase is all about acclimatising to a new household, habits and culture. However, with tact and effective communication style one could sail through this difficult period.

Be assertive and polite at the same time

Let them get to know you. Both sides need to drop all the insecurities and pre-concieved notions about each other which may have been harboured. One needs to understand that the in-laws are as jittery as the newlyweds and both sides need to look at each other’s positive attributes.” Also, there are smart way to get your point across without ruffling any feathers. “One could say, ‘Oh that’s sweet, but I have always liked it this way. One needs to be assertive and polite at the same time.”

Learn to take things with a pinch of salt

Most of the mother-in-laws have a habit of passing snarky comments. One shouldn’t get bogged down with these things if it is occasional. Try to take it in stride and laugh it off, if the line is not being crossed. However, if you see these snide remarks coming your way every now and then, you can sit down and have a conversation with her and ask her to put herself in your shoes and think how it feels to be in the situation.

Make them feel that they are important

A lot of times grown-ups rarely involve their parents or in-laws in decision-making related to household matter. While you would know what is best for you and your family, it is always wise to take their opinion and make them feel important. This way they wouldn’t tend to get too pushy in every situation and learn to give you that space.

Clinical psychologist Pulkit Sharma and JaiMadan

