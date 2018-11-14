Wedding stress can affect your beauty, here’s what you can do

Wedding stress is real. While everyone wants to look their best on D-Day, the chances are you may erupt with an acne breakout or sudden hair loss in the days leading up to the wedding. While you may need to turn to yoga, meditation and exercise to destress, in the short term you need quick fixes such as these:

* Acne problems may worsen as the day of your wedding draws near. A good thing to do is to go see a dermatologist before the wedding so you that you know what products to turn to in case you spot a zit bang on your wedding day. You can also opt for a good skincare regimen and deep-cleansing facials that will reduce the chances of a breakout. You can also book a good make-up artiste who will ensure no one gets a hint about your acne trouble.

* Hair loss is a very common problem, but in times of stress it can aggravate. So, if you spot clumps of hair falling out right before your wedding and you are otherwise healthy, you know what is causing it. Ensure you get more sleep, and eat more protein-rich food to boost hair growth. Ensure you don’t brush wet hair, or use a high heat hair dryer. Massaging your scalp with oil will also help to rejuvenate your hair.

* Your nails are an important part of your beauty regimen, and if you have brittle nails, make sure you opt for appropriate nail treatments before your wedding day.

* Weddings call for something extra in terms of your beauty regime, but it’s best to not experiment too much at the last minute. So, it may not be such a good idea to opt for a different style of eyebrow shaping right before the wedding. It may alter your whole look (and not in a good way). Stick to the tried and tasted, and experiment in advance.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:56 IST