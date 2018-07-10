 What do women’s bodies look like? Check out Brown Girl Gazin on Instagram | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

What do women’s bodies look like? Check out Brown Girl Gazin on Instagram

Instagram handle Brown Girl Gazin is on a total body positivity mission, featuring women of all sizes, colours and ages with acne, rough skin, uneven skin, moles, scars, bruises, hair, cellulite, stretch marks and so forth.

fashion and trends Updated: Jul 10, 2018 09:12 IST
Sanya Panwar
Sanya Panwar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Instagram handle Brown Girl Gazin is the ultimate celebration of womanhood and self-love. Read on to see what we mean. (Instagram)
Instagram handle Brown Girl Gazin is the ultimate celebration of womanhood and self-love. Read on to see what we mean. (Instagram)

We can’t think of a woman who wouldn’t relate to Brown Girl Gazin, a body-positive Instagram handle questioning how unrealistic the notion of body perfection really is. Are there nude women on it? Absolutely. But the point isn’t pornography.

Mumbai-based founder Anushka Kelkar started the page in March to make women feel comfortable with how they look. The simple way she does it: By showing real bodies instead of the photoshopped, idealised versions we so often see on social media.

One girl, who posed for the page writes, “My family is very strict about clothing and until recently, the last time I wore something with short sleeved was when I was around 8. I had internalized that my arms were too fat for anything that didn’t cover them... It took me a trip to Goa with my girlfriends to realise that I can look nice in sleeveless as well. They threw clothes at me and said “try ‘em on gurl!” After that trip, I went and bought myself my first spaghetti top. I know it sounds petty, but it took a lot of confidence that I realised I was depriving myself of all along.”

Another one posts, “To talk about ‘real women’ you need to acknowledge what ‘real women’ can have on their bodies: acne, rough skin, uneven skin, moles, scars, bruises, hair, cellulite, stretch marks and so forth. it’s taken me a while to realize that none of that makes me look ‘ugly’.”

If you’ve always taken interest in things that challenge the norm, good news. Every single post on Brown Girl Gazin is a wake-up call. Each woman and her story drive home the same message: Women all around us are insanely beautiful and it’s really time to direct some of that love back at themselves.

While some of the images on Brown Girl Gazin might make readers blush (there are a lot of bras, hairy underarms, belly buttons, after all), the point of these pictures is to show what bodies look like in all shapes and sizes, exactly as they are. No Photoshop. No filter.

Take a look at some of the photos below of real women who embraced their bodies in an effort to help others, in turn, accept themselves.

ii) I have "resting smiling face". I don't know how not to smile and laugh but sometimes my body has other plans. My body panics when there's too loud a sound, someone screams at something, someones pretends to hit you, and sometimes for no reason. Panic leads to me not being able to use my hands and legs and my vision gets blurry and I forget how to breathe and I feel ugly. And vulnerable. And all I can do is trust the people around me to help me feel better. And I feel too big and too small and too ugly to matter. But all I can do is just be and let my body do what it needs to till it passes. I don't want to want to be beautiful. I want to be okay with being someone who has acne and someone who's body doesn't always listen (and ends up panicking in hallways outside classrooms) and I don't want to want to hide every time I feel ugly. --@nayanika_guha

A post shared by Anushka Kelkar (@browngirlgazin) on

ii) You know that one point in your life where you can tell what's before and what's after? That happened towards the end of my ninth grade. I was sitting at my desk, studying, when my father walked in, kissed my forehead and smiled at me. When he left, I choked on tears and thought "how could he love me when I am so ugly." I realized the extent of my own sadness in that moment and I knew I had to turn it around. I was tired of everyone reducing my worth to the digits on a machine, making me fear the space I occupy, making me silent, making me conscious, making me suffocated and hate the person I was, flinching when I bump into someone while walking, flinching when the elevator announces that the lift is overloaded, flinching when I saw people staring at me when I was running. Loathing the magic my body was and will be for the rest of my life. I got out of there. I read the books, the quotes, I watched the shows and the movies and talked to people. I worked hard to get out of that phase. It started with me accepting my own body. That is always the starting line. Everything else will come after that. --@varisha_tariq

A post shared by Anushka Kelkar (@browngirlgazin) on

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

tags

more from fashion and trends