e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / Finally, I got a chance to explore my roots in UP: Deepshikha

Finally, I got a chance to explore my roots in UP: Deepshikha

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 18:55 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Actor Deepshikha Nagpal shot for ‘The Prayag Raj’ in Lucknow.
Actor Deepshikha Nagpal shot for ‘The Prayag Raj’ in Lucknow.(Sourced photo)
         

After a long contented acting career in films and television, actor Deepshikha Nagpal was thrilled to finally get a chance to explore her roots in UP. The ‘Koyla’ actor for the first time, shot in Lucknow for the film ‘The Prayag Raj’ being directed by Anish Sharon Khan.

“My father was from Agra and it’s this Hindi connect that helped in my career. Living in Mumbai and having Gujarati mother, I got a chance to speak both the languages at home. It’s for the first time I got to shoot here and I just love the Hindi spoken in this part of the world,” said the ‘Yeh Dooriyan’ actor-director.

Deepshikha plays actor Mukesh Tiwari wife in the film. “It’s a political drama and I’m playing a ‘dabangg’ wife of this politician. I have done many negative roles before but this is surely different with an interesting lingo — ‘Yahan par aap gussa bhi ho jaao to samne wale ko bura nahi lagta hai’.”

Sporting mask and sunglasses, Deepshikha went on a ride to explore Lucknow like never before. “I took peddle and e-rickshaw rides, savoured makkhan-malai and went on a shopping spree in Chowk. Though, I have been there for shows and have my rakhi brothers in Lucknow and Kanpur but this time it was a different fun experience altogether.”

She was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film ‘Maya 3’ and the TV show ‘Main Bhi Ardhangni’. Besides, she also shot for a thriller web-series ‘Kaun’ with Sushant Singh.

Talking more about the series, she said, “It’s is for a new platform with a subject based in UP and Bihar but we have shot for it in Mumbai post-lockdown. Then ‘The Prayag Raj’ came my way with an opportunity to shoot in Lucknow, the new shooting hub.” Back in Mumbai, Deepshikha is looking forward to come back for her second schedule.

top news
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In