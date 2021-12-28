Ananya Panday enters 2021 on a body positive note, shuts down body shamers with this message

fitness

As the pandemic year wraps up, people are looking forward to enter the New Year with hope and Khaali Peeli star Ananya Panday could not be left behind from sharing her positive energy. The diva recently dolled up for a magazine shoot and was seen raising the bar of fashion goals in a hot mess.

Determined to take down trolls, indulge in self love, learn and grow from her past and be kind especially to those vulnerable, the Bollywood actor looked ready to enter 2021 on a positive note. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Ananya shared how body shaming “appals” her and is the “worst thing a human can do to another”.

She said, “Body shaming is unacceptable, especially when it happens to young people, because they end up valuing their own worth based on someone else’s harsh words. It appals me that we would willingly make a person feel bad about their body shape or size.”

Ananya asserted, “We are meant to look different; we are meant to come in different shapes and sizes and colours...that’s what makes us beautiful! The worst thing a human can do to another is take away their confidence and self-worth.”

The Student of The Year 2 star also expressed the need to support young, impressionable minds who are affected by the pitfalls of social media like trolling and cyber-bullying. “I get angry sometimes, I get sad a lot...and there are also days when I just laugh it off. But I know this: I don’t want anyone else to feel this way. It can really, really hurt,” she said.

However, Ananya was convinced to not let social media take entirely over the validation that many depend on. She added, “Young people sometimes make social media their entire world, but it’s important to remember that there is another world out there where people love you and care about you.”

