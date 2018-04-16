Don’t exercise 3 hours before bedtime, here’s why it will do you no good

Working out in a gym will do you no good if you are not smart about your fitness routine. Turns out, working out late can have an adverse effect on your health since it could disrupt your sleep cycle and impact your lifestyle. Contrary to popular belief that late-night workout can tire your body and help you sleep like a baby at night; it actually does more harm than good.

While late exercises help you stay fitter, they can disrupt your stable heart rate, which is one of the core factors that can have an impact on your restorative sleep, according to the BT Telecommunications Group. Exercises, generally, also leave you dehydrated. Working out also releases the stress hormones in the body, leading your body to stay alert, according to the Sleep Matters Club.

Such hormones and bright lights at the gym stop melatonin, the sleep hormone, from being produced. To avoid this, experts suggest a number of ways so that you can sleep after a good, sweating workout. To begin with, they say you you should refrain from exercising at least three hours before bedtime. A hot shower or a relaxing bath dashed with essential oils can also help.

