Dry fasting might just be the answer to your health woes

fitness

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:53 IST

In times like these, one often finds himself/herself looking for ways to make a change in their lifestyle. This is where holistic lifestyle coach and health expert Luke Coutinho’s book comes in. The book which he has co-authored with Sheikh Abdul Aziz Nuaimi explains the concept of dry fasting, considered to be the most superior form of fasting.

“His Highness and I have been friends for a while,” says Coutinho, who first met him when he was treating his mother who was diagnosed with cancer. “Since then, we got interacting about health and dry fasting, its relevance from a spiritual point of view, and all of us used to practice fasting including his mother. This is how we decided to put together a book about Dry Fasting – a concept that exists, that the world must know and do it the right way so it could add value to their life and health,” he says.

Coutinho has previously co-authored books like The Magic Weight-Loss Pill: 62 Lifestyle Changes with actor Anushka Shetty and The Great Indian Diet: Busting the big fat myth with actor Shilpa Shetty. Dry fasting, he says, “is a discipline, a lifestyle practice that involves complete abstinence from food and water for a brief period of time, similar to the traditional practice of fasting during the month of Ramadan or Navratri”.

He adds how dry fasting helps an individual in every way possible. “It benefits us at all levels – physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. Physically, it reduces inflammation, arthritic pains and improves gut health. Mentally, it improves focus and concentration, addresses brain fog, fuzzy thinking and gives mental clarity. Emotionally it helps one feel positive, peaceful and happy. And, spiritually it enhances spiritual practices and deepened prayers and prolonged meditation without becoming restless because when we fast, it’s easier for us to connect our physical bodies to our spiritual selves,” he concludes.