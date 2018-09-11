Eat this, not that: 7 easy food swaps to aid weight loss

They say that one should eat to live and not live to eat, but it’s fast becoming an urban myth with several diet plans, weight-loss options and theories around why we gain weight. We’ve put together a list for you to consider if you’re seriously working on losing those inches and kilos to feel better about yourself in your everyday life. Read on:

Water Vs. Soda: Our body comprises approximately 60% water. Drinking water aids in maintaining bodily fluids which in turn helps transportation of nutrients, maintenance of body temperature, digestion, creation of saliva and more. It’s also a wonder drink for all weight watchers as substituting beverages of high calorific value (like soda, aerated drinks, concentrates) with water can certainly help cut down the calories.

“What works with weight loss is if you choose water or a non-caloric beverage over a caloric beverage and/or eat a diet higher in water-rich foods that are healthier, more filling, and help you trim calorie intake,” Penn State researcher Barbara Rolls, PhD, author of The Volumetrics Weight Control Plan, told health website WebMD.

Swap potato chips/french fries with kale chips for a healthier lifestyle. (Shutterstock)

Kale Chips Vs. Potato Chips: Every time you plan on reaching for the bag of potato chips when hunger pangs strike, tell yourself that kale is the go-to option for a healthy lifestyle. Kale contains zero cholesterol and trans fats, making it a good choice for cardiovascular health. A serving of kale chips with a teaspoon of oil, preferably olive oil, will add about 40 calories and 4.5 grams of fat, which is far less than potato chips consumed in the same amount.

Find kale revolting? Fret not, you could also try other vegetable chips options (Jackfruit, beetroot, carrot) as alternatives.

Tip: Try khakhra (sheet-thin crisp tortillas) which is readily available in various flavours at departmental stores.

Fruits Vs. Candies: Craving sweets? It’s totally normal. But treat yourself to a whole fruit instead of the candies that are nothing but sugar. Even though fruit naturally contains sugar (fructose), it’s packed with nutrition, is low in fat content, and high in fiber giving it an edge over candies and chocolates, that are processed with loads of sugar. If you want to replace biting into a whole fruit and having it in juice form, ensure that you haven’t added any sugar that’ll (obviously) nullify any health benefits in your glass of juice.

Alternatively, try a few dry fruits to satiate your taste buds. They aren’t all that healthy in large helpings, but definitely better than sugary sweets for the high-fiber content that they bring.

Frozen Yogurt Vs. Ice Cream: It’s the go-to dessert as soon as the temperature starts soaring outside but have you realized the calories you’re ingesting with each bite? Understandably, it’s a difficult choice to make especially if we want to lose those love handles and extra flab. Good thing is, you have an option to please your palette in the form of frozen yogurts, available in different base flavours which you can add toppings of your choice too! We’d suggest berries instead of chocolate chips for a yummy, fruity frozen yogurt helping. To put this into perspective, a small cup of vanilla ice cream contains 275 calories while a similar helping of frozen yogurt contains near about 100 calories.

Dark Chocolate Vs. Other Desserts: Dark chocolate is known to be high on antioxidants and very good for your overall well-being. Of course, moderation is key for everything. The more the content of cocoa in the chocolate, the better it is for you. According to Harvard University, a small square of dark chocolate per day can help to reduce hypertension (high blood pressure) and aid blood flow to and from the heart.

