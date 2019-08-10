e-paper
‘I don’t diet’: Shamita Shetty’s simple fitness formula

Shamita Shetty’s secret to her fit life is to avoid complicated meal plans or regimes.

Aug 10, 2019
Madhushree Ghosh
Madhushree Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Shamita Shetty says she is not picky about carbs, but makes sure she exercises everyday.
Shamita Shetty made her film debut in Aditya Chopra’s star-studded Mohabbatein, in 2000. In addition to acting, the 40-year-old runs an in interior design house. This year she was a finalist on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and her next film, The Tenant, is due out soon. A look at how she keeps so fabulously fit.

I work out least four times a week and eat simple and healthy food. I don’t diet. That’s my fitness mantra.

Weight training is my go-to exercise. It makes me feel good physically and emotionally. It’s the only form of exercise that lets me see visible results in my body, quickly. Also when you weight-train, it boosts your metabolism, so you end up burning more calories even when you’re not working out.

When I’m travelling, I try and get in at least three days a week of circuit training, which is a kind of quick aerobic workout focusing on strength and endurance. If you don’t have much time, circuit training works best.

My approach to food is very simple. I eat what I want, but in moderation. I eat meat for protein. I do not avoid carbs as I have low blood pressure. But I choose complex carbs and I follow a gluten-free diet.

One thing I am very particular about is sugar intake. Sugar is like a drug; it’s difficult to give up when you have it in excess. I’m generally very aware of how much refined sugar I’m taking in, in the day.

I drink a lot of water, a minimum of 2 litres. It flushes out toxins.

My favourite health snack is nuts. Every day I have at least a handful of a mixture of almonds, Brazil nuts, macadamia nuts, pine nuts, walnuts and sunflower seeds. They are rich in nutrients and are a great energy boost if you are on a low-carb diet.

I generally avoid fried foods and ready-to-eat packaged foods. But I love chocolate. That’s my guilty pleasure.

(As told to Madhusree Ghosh)

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 18:24 IST

